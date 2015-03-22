ATHENS, March 22 Olympiakos Piraeus moved closer to a 42nd Super League title as a 3-0 home win against Kerkyra extended their lead to nine points over second-placed Panathinaikos who suffered a shock defeat at Veria on Sunday.

Vito Pereira's team were in impressive form at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium as Argentine forward Alejandro Dominguez and Spanish defender Alberto Botia gave them a 2-0 halftime lead.

Argentine forward Franco Jara added a third three minutes after the break to seal the points.

"We played exceptionally well in the first half and in truth we could have scored seven or eight goals with the chances we had," said a delighted Pereira.

"We were dynamic, showed great movement off the ball and are starting to play the kind of football I like and try to get out of my team."

With five matches to play, there is little to suggest Olympiakos will slip up in their quest to retain the crown.

The win meant the pressure was firmly on Panathinaikos to bounce back from a midweek defeat at Atromitos and a three-point deduction for crowd violence during the recent Athens derby.

However, the Greens suffered further disappointment as they struggled in a 1-0 defeat by unheralded Veria.

Giannis Anastasiou's men have been unsettled by events during a difficult week and failed to rouse themselves in Northern Greece, where Ben Nabouhane's strike after the half-hour mark was enough to secure the points for the hosts.

Elsewhere, third-placed PAOK Salonica's season continued to unravel with a 3-1 loss at Panthrakikos on Saturday.

Jettisoning coach Angelos Anastasiadis has not had the desired effect, with a 0-0 draw and Sunday's defeat the return for interim boss Giorgos Geogiadis who took control last Monday.

Olympiakos have 67 points from 28 games, with Panathinakos on 58 while PAOK are a further four points back.

Fourth-placed Asteras Tripolis have moved within three points of PAOK following a 2-1 home win over Ergotelis. (Editing by Ken Ferris)