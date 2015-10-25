ATHENS Oct 25 Spanish defender Alberto Botia was twice on target as Olympiakos Piraeus equalled a 39-year-old club record by chalking up their eighth league win in a row with a 2-1 success at Atromitos on Sunday.

Marco Silva's Greek league leaders have been in unstoppable form since the start of the season, and their 100 percent record was maintained courtesy of Botia's double.

After heading home a 59th-minute corner, Botia escaped the hosts' defenders again four minutes later to head a second.

Borislav Stoychev pulled a goal back for Atromitos 15 minutes from time, but the Red and Whites held firm to equal their start of eight successive wins in 1976-77.

The win put Olympiakos six points clear of arch-rivals Panathinaikos, who lost 3-1 at PAOK Salonika in a match which could have further ramifications after several days of friction between the club and the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO).

The Greens had called for the appointed referee for the match Alexandros Aretopoulos to be changed ahead of the game, with EPO's response being an open letter on Friday hinting that Panathinaikos could be expelled from the Super League if they continued with what it described as "unethical activities".

Aretopoulos was at the centre of controversy for PAOK's first goal after he awarded a penalty for a foul on Garry Rodrigues by Stavros Tavlaridis which TV replays showed took place outside the box.

After Dimitar Berbatov stroked home the spot kick to make it 1-0 in the 28th minute, Panathinaikos seemed to unravel and further goals from Rodrigues and Manuel Vitor had PAOK out of sight before halftime.

Greens striker Nikos Karelis netted from the penalty spot with 16 minutes left, but it was scant consolation.