ATHENS Nov 1 Panathinaikos lost further ground on leaders Olympiakos Piraeus after they were held to a goalless draw by city rivals AEK Athens at their Apostolos Nikolaidis stadium on Sunday.

Giannis Anastasiou's side had the lion's share of the chances but the closest the Greens came to breaking the deadlock was Swedish striker Marcus Berg's lob on the stroke of halftime which cannoned off the bar.

AEK, for whom Gus Poyet was making his debut in the dugout after agreeing a deal until the end of the season three days ago, were good value for the point, with Ronald Vargas going close early on and the Yellows creating problems for the home side throughout.

"We didn't create enough opportunities and unfortunately we couldn't win the match," Anastasiou said.

"Apart from the final quarter of the first half we controlled the game and if somebody deserved to win it was us."

The result suited neither team in their quest to catch runaway leaders and reigning champions Olmypiakos, who were 2-0 winners at Veria 24 hours earlier, he added.

The Piraeus club's 100 percent record means they have collected 27 points and are eight points clear of Panathinaikos.

AEK are a further two points adrift in third place, and Sunday saw PAOK Salonika drop from fourth spot to sixth after they suffered a disappointing 2-1 reverse at Asteras Tripolis.

Panionios moved into fourth thanks to a 2-0 away win at Levadiakos. (Editing by Ken Ferris)