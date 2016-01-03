ATHENS Jan 3 Olympiakos Piraeus began the new year in the same dominant way they ended the last by beating Panionios 3-1 away on Sunday to secure a club record-equalling 16th straight Super League victory.

Marco Silva's team, who are 18 points clear of second-placed AEK Athens at the top of the table with a perfect record, drew level with the 16-match landmark set by Norwegian Trond Sollied's 2005-06 side.

Alejandro Dominquez gave the Greek champions the lead 11 minutes after halftime following a tightly-contested opening 45 minutes in which both defences were on top, but the hosts levelled seven minutes later through Spiros Risvanis.

Colombian striker Felipe Pardo put the visitors ahead from close range after Kostas Fortounis's shot hit the post and Ideye Brown sealed the win with a neat finish from a late counter attack.

Olympiakos will have to beat Levadiakos next weekend to secure a club-record 17th successive win.

Panathinaikos, who are fourth and 23 points adrift of their fierce rivals Olympiakos, are in action on Monday at home against Panaitolikos.

PAOK Salonica stayed third despite not playing, after their match at Skoda Xanthi was called off due to a snow-covered pitch. (Editing by Toby Davis)