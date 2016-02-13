ATHENS Feb 13 Runaway leaders Olympiakos Piraeus had two players sent off as they slumped to their first Super League defeat of the season on Saturday, a 1-0 derby reverse at Gus Poyet's AEK Athens.

Venezuelan striker Ronald Vargas scored on the rebound in front of 40,000 fans at the Olympic Stadium after Olympiakos goalkeeper Roberto had parried Diego Buonanotte's 78th-minute penalty.

The champions are still on course for their 43rd league title, holding a 16-point advantage over second-placed AEK with eight matches left.

"It is very difficult to beat us and this was a match which had some big moments but for us nothing important has happened because in two or three weeks we will be champions," Olympiakos' Portuguese coach Marco Silva told reporters.

Silva saw midfielder Luka Milivojevic sent off after he fouled Didac Vila Rossello for the penalty, his second caution.

Spanish defender Alberto Botia was also dismissed two minutes into the second half for a professional foul while AEK's Rodrigo Galo was shown the red card with four minutes to go.

"This is a victory which is worth as much for our fans to celebrate as it is for our players," said Poyet.

AEK are back in the top flight after a two-year absence following their relegation due to financial problems at the end of the 2012-13 season. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)