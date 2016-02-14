ATHENS Feb 14 PAOK Salonika's Russian owner Ivan Savvidis, coach Igor Tudor and players were the target for jeers and abuse from the fans after their team slumped to a 1-0 home defeat by Iraklis in a tense Salonica derby on Sunday.

Groups of home supporters surrounded the VIP exit and mixed zone area after the final whistle, throwing rocks and missiles at players and officials as they attempted to leave the Toumba stadium in a toxic atmosphere.

Riot police moved in to disperse the fans, some of whom were holding planks of wood and other objects, causing delays for both sets of players and officials leaving the ground.

PAOK were missing several first team players due to injuries and went down to Brazilian Leozinho's 73rd-minute goal, which came two minutes after home midfielder Dimitris Pelkas had struck the post when put clean through on goal.

Iraklis stood firm despite late pressure from the hosts, who had Portuguese defender Vitor sent off in added time.

Tudor's position has already come under pressure due to PAOK's inconsistent form but it remains to be seen whether the former Croatia defender will be forced out.

"A defeat is a defeat whichever way you look at it and we are all upset about the result," Tudor told reporters.

"We had lots of important players missing today and we had to change our system. We had a good first half with a few decent chances but unfortunately we didn't get the goal we deserved and that cost us dear in the end."

The result saw PAOK slip a place to fifth with Panionios' 1-1 draw at AEL Kalloni allowing them to take over in fourth.

Panathinaikos bounced back after their midweek Greek Cup elimination by Atromitos to run out 3-0 winners at PAS Giannina despite playing with 10 men from the 40th minute following captain Zeca's first-half dismissal for two bookings.

Panagiotis Vlachodimos opened the scoring for the Greens after 26 minutes, with Sweden striker Marcus Berg scoring a double in the last eight minutes.

The win moved third-placed Panathinaikos to 41 points, four behind AEK Athens, who beat runaway leaders Olympiakos Piraeus 1-0 in the Athens derby 24 hours earlier.

Olympiakos are 16 points ahead of AEK. (Editing by Ken Ferris)