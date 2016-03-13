ATHENS, March 13 Recently-crowned Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus scored twice in the last three minutes to beat Panathinaikos 3-1 thanks to late goals by Manuel da Costa and Brown Ideye in a thrilling Athens derby match on Sunday.

Panathinaikos had threatened to gatecrash Olympiakos' title celebrations after Marcus Berg's early goal silenced a hostile Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in the 193rd showdown between Greece's two most successful clubs.

But Esteban Cambiasso drilled the ball home from inside the penalty area just before halftime to level the match which then looked to be heading for a draw until Olympiakos struck twice.

Defender Da Costa nodded in a Kostas Fortounis set-piece before Ideye dispossessed defender Stavros Tavlaridis and slotted the ball home for a result that flattered the hosts, who wrapped up the title last month with six games to spare. (Editing by Ken Ferris)