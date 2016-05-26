ATHENS May 26 PAOK Salonika moved to the top of the Greek Super League playoff standings with a 2-0 home win over Panionios on Thursday, replacing Panathinaikos who slumped to a 3-1 defeat by city rivals AEK Athens.

Two first-half goals from Greece striker Stefanos Athanasiadis - which took his PAOK career tally to 101 - led interim coach Vladimir Ivic's team to victory in the fourth round of games.

PAOK moved top of the four-team table on 10 points with two matches remaining as Greece's much maligned playoff system produced exciting twists and turns in the climax to the season.

AEK lie second with eight points, Panathinaikos are third with seven and Panionios are fourth with just one.

The playoff winners will join Super League champions Olympiakos Piraeus in the Champions League qualifiers.

Panathinaikos had begun the day in pole position but the Greens, who defeated AEK 3-0 at home on Monday, were well below par as they lost 3-1 at the Olympic Stadium after being reduced to 10 men on the stroke of halftime.

Argentine midfielder Lucas Villafanez was sent off after picking up two yellow cards.

AEK's goals came from Jakob Johansson and Helder Barbosa while Sebastian Leto was on target for the Greens.

In the next round of matches on Sunday, Panathinaikos host Panionios and PAOK travel to AEK. (Reporting by Graham Wood, editingby Ed Osmond)