Soccer-Five-star City edge thriller with Monaco
* Doubles for City's Sergio Aguero and Monaco's Radamel Falcao
ATHENS Dec 10 AEK Athens coach Ewald Lienen criticised referee Praxitelis Zachariadis after a 1-0 defeat at Panthrakikos left his team back at the bottom of the Super League on Monday.
Lienen was upset by what appeared to be an offside in the build-up to Marama Vahirua's second-half goal and thought they deserved a penalty when Michalis Pavlis was felled by Deniz Baykara.
The result left AEK with 11 points, a point behind Aris Salonika, Kerkyra and Veria who all drew at the weekend.
"I have been a coach for many years and I have never spoken about referees but no team should lose because of a referee," a furious Lienen told reporters.
"The referee really hurt my team today, he should be ashamed of the decisions he made. Nothing but shame," the 58-year-old added.
Lienen, who replaced Vangelis Vlachos on Oct. 10 after AEK's worst start to a top flight campaign, helped haul his team off the bottom with a 2-1 home win over PAS Giannena last Monday.
The cash-strapped club were forced to sell almost their entire first team squad in the close season to secure a licence to play in the Super League. (Reporting by Graham Wood; Editing by Ken Ferris)
PARIS, Feb 21 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney did not travel with the squad for Wednesday's Europa League last-32, second leg at St Etienne despite training on the eve of the match, amid continuing media speculation about his future at the club.
Feb 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, February 21, first leg Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) - Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2-4 (halftime: 0-2) Manchester City (England) - Monaco (France) 5-3 (halftime: 1-2) Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, February 22, first leg Porto (Portugal) v Juventus (Italy) (1945) Sevilla (Spain) v Leicester City (England) (1945)