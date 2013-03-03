ATHENS, March 3 Panathinaikos claimed the bragging rights in Sunday's Athens derby after goals from Vitolo and Pape Habib Sow gave the Greens an impressive 2-0 away win over AEK Athens.

Despite being two of the biggest clubs in Greek soccer, neither side are enjoying the best of seasons in the shadow of league leaders Olympiakos Piraeus.

Olympiakos have 63 points and, with six matches to go, are just two points away from securing a 40th Super League title after an impressive 4-0 win at OFI Crete on Saturday.

They hold a 16-point lead over Asteras Tripolis. Panathinaikos are fifth on 32 points with AEK down in 13th on 26.

Olympiakos's Super League top scorer Rafik Djebbour took his tally for the season to 20 with two goals, while further strikes from Panagiotis Vlachodimos and Tassos Papazoglou capped a superb win.

AEK started strongly but failed to create clear scoring chances and Panathinaikos went ahead 10 minutes after halftime with a well-worked goal.

Zeca's cross found Spanish midfielder Vitolo, who poked the ball home after his initial shot was saved by AEK goalkeeper Dimitris Konstantopoulos.

AEK's Giorgos Katidis passed up a chance to level two minutes later when he ran clean through on goal following a slip by Greens defender Andre Pinto, but the Greece Under-21 midfielder's shot flashed past the post.

Panathinaikos wrapped up the three points in the 70th minute when Sow headed home following Giourkas Seitaridis's free kick.

"We tried to give our best and I think this time we benefited from a small dose of luck that has been missing for us this season," Vitolo told reporters.

"It was a tense derby game away from home against a good team but if we exclude the first half I think we were comfortable and deserved the win... the most important thing for us is to win as many matches as we can until the end of the season to reach the playoffs for the European places."

AEK coach Ewald Lienen thought his team deserved more than a loss which left them fourth from bottom and just four points above the relegation zone.

"I felt we were the better team for the majority of the match, we controlled the game and did not allow Panathinaikos to impose their usual style of play," said Lienen.

"We made a mistake in defence and paid dearly for it while we couldn't take advantage of mistakes made by Panathinaikos... generally I am satisfied with my team and the effort they gave." (Editing By Alison Wildey)