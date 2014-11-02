ATHENS Nov 2 PAOK Salonika's promising early season form continued on Sunday with a 2-0 win at strugglers Ergotelis in Crete, a result which extended their lead over Olympiakos Piraeus at the top of the Greek Super League to five points.

Angelos Anastasiadis' men were far from at their best, but with striker Stefanos Athanasiadis chalking up his fifth and sixth goals in six games, they had too much quality for the hosts.

Athanasiadis' first was a clinical finish after he was sent clean through just before halftime, while the Greece striker slotted home an opportunist second after Ergotelis failed to clear their defensive lines.

Olympiakos were held to a goalless draw 24 hours earlier at Asteras Tripolis.

Elsewhere, Panathinaikos returned to winning ways following last weekend's derby defeat by Olympiakos with a 2-0 home victory over Atromitos Athinon.

The Greens went ahead after 24 minutes when Nikos Lazaridis put the ball into his own net and striker Nikos Karelis added a second with five minutes left to wrap up the three points, which moved Panathinaikos up to sixth after eight matches.