ATHENS, March 8 Greece's Super League resumed after a one-week suspension on Sunday with Panathinaikos defeating PAOK Salonica 4-3 to move level on 58 points with leaders Olympiakos Piraeus.

The Super League was suspended on Feb. 26 following a pitch invasion at the end of Panathinaikos's 2-1 derby win over Olympiakos Piraeus the previous weekend and after a Super League board meeting ended in a brawl.

Games resumed this weekend with all matches played behind behind closed doors, but that did not stop more than 3,000 fans gathering outside Panathinaikos' Apostolos Nikolaidis stadium to cheer their team on.

Swedish striker Marcus Berg grabbed a hat-trick with Nikos Karelisalso on target for the Greens, while Stefanos Athanasiadis, Giannis Skondras and Christian Noboa struck for PAOK.

Olympiakos have a game in hand on Panathinaikos as their match at Panthrakikos 24 hours earlier was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch following heavy thunderstorms.

PAOK are eight points adrift of the top two with eight matches to play.

The Greek government have not yet said if the supporter-ban will continue for the next round of games.

All eyes will now switch to next Wednesday's Greek Cup quarter-final second leg match between AEK Athens and Olympiakos which will be played with fans present -- as the supporter-ban only affects the Super League. (editing by Justin Palmer)