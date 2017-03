ATHENS, April 19 Olympiakos Piraeus won the Greek Super League title without kicking a ball on Sunday after Panathinaikos suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Panthrakikos.

Panathinaikos dropped to third spot and Vitor Pereira's Olympiakos, who play Levadiakos at 1930 local time, are 10 points ahead of second-placed PAOK Salonica with three matches to play.

It was the 42nd domestic crown for the Piraeus club, who have now won the league five years in a row. (Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Ed Osmond)