(Adds quotes)

By Graham Wood

ATHENS, April 19 Olympiakos Piraeus celebrated wrapping up the Super League title with three matches to spare by thrashing visitors Levadiakos 4-0 on Sunday to claim their 42nd championship.

Vitor Pereira's team had already secured their fifth domestic title in a row after title rivals Panathinaikos earlier suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Panthrakikos.

That result saw Panathinaikos drop to third place on 59 points and meant Olympiakos, who went into the weekend knowing a point would deliver the title, moved 10 points clear of second-placed PAOK Salonica before their match with Levadiakos.

In the event, the Red and Whites won with a double from Argentine forward Alejandro Dominguez, who took his season's tally to 13, a goal by Paraguay striker Jorge Benitez and a late Kostas Fortunis tap-in at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium.

"I'm very happy because we've won the title with a clear difference of 13 points. We were the best team and we have the best players," a delighted Pereira told reporters.

The Portuguese added: "I dedicate the title to our fans. They are always behind us and live for this club.

"To people on the outside it might seem that this was an easy title to win but it wasn't. Everyone at the club has worked very hard to achieve this success and it's time to enjoy it."

Olympiakos have now won 17 of the last 19 league titles and are on course for a 17th domestic double with a 3-0 lead from the first leg of the Greek Cup semi-final with Apollon Smyrnis.

The other finalists will be the winners of the semi between Iraklis and Skoda Xanthi, who lead 1-0.

Panathinaikos, were undone by goals from Igor de Souza on the stroke of halftime and Christos Tzanis in the first minute of added time in their early afternoon match.

The Greens' task was made difficult when midfielder Christos Bourbos was sent off for a second bookable offence with half-hour left to play. (Editing by Ken Ferris)