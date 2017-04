LONDON Feb 28 Olympiakos Piraeus clinched a record-extending 43rd Greek Super League title with a 3-0 victory over Veria on Sunday.

Olympiakos clinched the title with six matches to spare as they have a better head-to-head record over second-placed AEK Athens, who play Panathinaikos later on Sunday and trail the leaders by 21 points. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)