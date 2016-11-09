ATHENS Nov 9 Greece suspended all national league and cup competitions on Wednesday after an alleged arson attack at the home of Giorgos Bikas, the head of its refereeing committee, the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) said in a statement.

The decision was announced by the EPO's temporary administrative board following a fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the Halkidiki area of northern Greece.

Neither Bikas nor any of his family were at the property, which suffered major damage.

"Following an extraordinary meeting, the EPO announces its decision for the suspension of all national football championships until the conclusion of the investigation into the causes of the fire by the fire services..." the EPO said.

"The EPO expresses its full compassion to Mr Giorgos Bikas, whom we will support in every way possible."