ATHENS Aug 11 Former national team director Giorgos Karagounis has accused the Greek football federation (EPO) of showing no respect and rejected claims he interfered in the work of ex-coach Sergio Markarian after the duo were both fired earlier this month.

The 38-year-old Karagounis, who is Greece's most capped player with 139 appearances, and Markarian were among several officials who had their contracts terminated on Aug. 7 following the nation's dismal performance in the Euro 2016 qualifiers.

"The most striking thing is that... since all of this first started I have kept seeing my professional dignity being tarnished in the media and nobody (from the EPO) has bothered to contact me to tell me anything," Karagounis told Sport FM.

"This is not consistent with my behaviour over the years, especially towards the national team that I've served for 24 years. They should respect all these years that I've been involved.

"It's so bad to let rumours and heresy continue with so many lies being bandied about and nobody responding to them."

Local media reported that Markarian was driven to quit following a rift with Karagounis, but the former Panathinaikos, Inter Milan, Benfica and Fulham midfielder rubbished such suggestions.

"Have you heard Mr Markarian himself say such things? Reports can say various things to taint my professional dignity but no one has said anything to me.

"I have heard and read various things about contracts and the like which criticize me but my conscience is clean." (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)