ATHENS, April 5 AEK Athens midfielder Giorgos Katidis has been banned for five-matches, fined 1,000 euros ($1,300) and forbidden to enter any sports stadiums after his Nazi-salute goal celebration, the Greek Football Federation (EPO) announced on Friday.

Since the 20-year-old has already been suspended by his club until the end of the Super League season, the five-game ban handed by the EPO on Friday was only symbolic.

In an earlier hearing, Katidis was handed a lifetime international ban by the EPO for making the gesture after scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 Super League victory over Veria last month.

"AEK Athens footballer Giorgos Katidis is disqualified for five matches, banned from entering sports stadia for three months and is ordered to pay a fine of 1,000 euros due to the incidents in the Super League match AEK-Veria," the EPO said in a statement.

Katidis, who has apologised and called his actions "totally unacceptable", had already asked to be dropped from AEK's first team.

