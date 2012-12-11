ATHENS Dec 11 Kostas Katsouranis will relaunch his club career with PAOK Salonika after the Super League club announced they had reached an agreement to sign the Greece captain on a one-and-a-half-year deal.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who has 100 caps with Greece, was club captain at Panathinaikos but he left the club on Oct. 3 after his contract was terminated by mutual agreement in the wake of the Greens's disappointing start to the season.

"PAOK announces that as an agreement has been reached with the player Kostas Katsouranis. The international ace will be wearing the club's black jersey from January 2013 and for the next 1.5 years," PAOK said in a statement on Tuesday.

PAOK are second in the 16-team Super League, eight points behind leaders Olympiakos Piraeus after 14 games.

Katsouranis, a former AEK Athens and Benfica player, won his first cap in 2003, winning the European championship in Portugal in 2004. (Reporting by Graham Wood; Editing by Julien Pretot)