ATHENS, August 7 Greece coach Sergio Markarian and director of football Giorgos Karagounis have had their contracts terminated, the country's football federation (EPO) said on Friday.

The 70-year-old Markarian offered his resignation on July 21 after just five months in charge but that was rejected by EPO president George Gkirtzikis, who said he wanted the Uruguayan to stay on.

Local media reported that Markarian was driven to quit following a rift with Karagounis.

"At the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) the following decisions, among others, were made: to end the cooperation with Mr Markarian and (assistant coach) Mr Marsenaro by mutual consent and without any further financial burden on the federation," the EPO said in a statement.

"EPO has also decided to terminate the contract of Mr Karagounis and end the collaboration with assistant coach Mr (Nikos) Kostenoglou under the provisions of the contract."

The EPO's statement added that Under-21 coach Kostas Tsanas would take charge on an interim basis.

Markarian succeeded Italian Claudio Ranieri in February after he was sacked following a woeful start to Euro 2016 qualifying, which included a home defeat to the Faroe Islands.

Greece suffered a second humiliating defeat to the Faroes in June that left them bottom of Group F and with no hope of qualifying for Euro 2016.

"I came to Greece for the national team at a critical moment and took on a difficult job," Markarian said last month.

"I gave my all from the day I started, working long hours with great love for the work I do but I faced obstacles from people I didn't expect."

Markarian, nicknamed El Mago (The Magician) for his tactical nous, won domestic titles with clubs in Paraguay, Chile and Peru and his last job was with the Peruvian national team.

During his previous spell in Greece, where he coached Ionikos, Panathinaikos and Iraklis, he was known for his so-called "tsuku tsuku" football which involved grinding out low-scoring wins. (Editing by Toby Davis)