(Adds Fulham statement)

ATHENS Aug 31 Greece striker Kostas Mitroglou has rejoined champions Olympiakos Piraeus on loan from Fulham, the English second tier club said on Sunday.

Fulham, relegated from the Premier League last May, said on their website (www.fulhamfc.com) that the 26-year-old had joined Olympiakos on loan until the end of June.

Mitroglou signed for Fulham on the last day of the January transfer window for a reported fee of 12.4 million pounds ($20.6 million) after scoring three hat-tricks at the start of the Greek campaign and firing his country to the World Cup.

But injuries hampered his spell in London and he was rarely used by Fulham coach Felix Magath, starting only one match as the side slumped to relegation.

According to media reports, Fulham had sought a 2.5 million-pound loan fee.

(1 US dollar = 0.6026 British pound) (Reporting by Graham Wood, Editing by Alan Baldwin)