Aug 9 Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus have parted company with Spanish coach Victor Sanchez, they said in a statement on the club website on Tuesday.

Former Olympiakos assistant manager Sanchez succeeded Marco Silva as head coach on June 23, but his side were stunned in the Champions League third qualifying round when they lost to Israeli champions Hapoel Beer Sheva.

"Olympiakos announce the end of the partnership with coach Victor Sanchez," read the statement. "The club thanks him and wishes him every success in the future."

Olympiakos won their 43rd Greek title last season after finishing on 85 points, 27 ahead of their closest rivals Panathinaikos. (Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)