BARCELONA Aug 10 Barcelona have agreed to loan Dutch attacking midfielder Ibrahim Afellay to Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus for the 2014-15 season, the La Liga club said on Sunday.

Afellay, 28, joined Barca from PSV Eindhoven in December 2010 but injury wrecked his chances of establishing himself in the first team and he has only made 35 appearances overall.

He has played 44 times for the Netherlands, scoring five goals, but did not feature in the squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He spent the 2012-13 season on loan at Bundesliga club Schalke 04 and is in the final year of his Barca contract. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)