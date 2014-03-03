ATHENS, March 3 Michael Olaitan's agent said Olympiakos Piraeus striker Michael Olaitan, who collapsed during Sunday's Athens derby against Panathinaikos, is not suffering from any serious medical condition.

The 21-year-old Nigerian was rushed to hospital for tests after briefly losing consciousness midway through the first half of runaway Super League leaders Olympiakos's 3-0 home defeat.

"I am pleased to inform everyone that after initial tests there is no sign of a serious medical condition," Olaitan's representative Paschalis Tountouris told reporters on Monday.

"What appears to have happened is that Michael had a mild case of viral myocarditis. As a precautionary measure he will remain in hospital for the next few days to undergo further tests."

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscles often caused by an infection.

"Michael is in a good condition and sends his best wishes to all those who have shown great interest in his health after yesterday's incident." said Tountouris.

"He is eager to return as soon as possible to the pitch."

Olympiakos, who beat Manchester United 2-0 in a Champions League last-16 first leg in Athens last Tuesday, have a 19-point lead at the top of the Super League. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)