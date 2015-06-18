ATHENS, June 18 Olympiakos Piraeus owner Vangelis Marinakis has been banned from any involvement with football, judicial sources said on Thursday.

The shipping magnate has also been ordered to report to police every 15 days on strict bail terms as an investigation continues into allegations of a criminal organisation controlling Greek football.

Marinakis was released on bail of 200,000 euros ($228,240) after giving testimony to Athens prosecutor George Andreadis in a seven-hour hearing.

The Olympiakos president is accused of being involved in and directing a criminal organisation, aiding and abetting blackmailing, aiding and abetting extortion, and aiding and abetting bribery and fraud.

Marinakis must now quit as president of Olympiakos but he can retain owneship of the company that runs the Greek champions.

($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Tony Jimenez)