ATHENS Jan 18 Olympiakos Piraeus's 100 percent start to the Greek Super League season ended on Monday with the runaway leaders held to a 1-1 draw at Cretan club Platanias after 17 successive wins.

Marco Silva's reigning champions produced an unusually below-par display and fell behind to an opportunistic strike from Platanias's Argentine forward Leonardo Ramos in the 35th minute.

Olympiakos missed a host of chances to level before Kostas Fortounis salvaged a point for the visitors with 18 minutes remaining.

The Greece midfielder slotted home a rebound for his 12th goal of the season after Platanias goalkeeper Dimitris Sotiriou had saved from Olympiakos striker Jimmy Durmaz.

The 17 league wins in a row was a club record for Olympiakos, beating the previous mark of 16 achieved by Trond Sollied's 2005/06 team.

However it still fell well short of Europe's record of 29 successive domestic league victories set by Portuguese giants Benfica between 1972 and 1973.

Olympiakos remain clear favourites for a 43rd league title, with the club now 16 points clear of second-placed AEK Athens after 18 matches.

They are also 20 points ahead of fierce rivals Panathinaikos, who occupy third spot. (Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Alan Baldwin)