ATHENS Aug 14 Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus have strengthened their squad for the new season by signing Portugal midfielder Paulo Machado from Ligue 1 club Toulouse.

"I am very happy to join Olympiakos," the 26-year-old said after agreeing a three-year contract.

"They are a big club who are in the Champions League and I have come here to win titles. I will work as hard as possible to help the team achieve their goals."

According to media reports, the transfer fee was 2.7 million euros ($3.33 million).

Machado, who began his career with Porto, spent the last three years at Toulouse. He has four caps for his country.

The Greek season kicks off on Aug. 25.

($1 = 0.8096 euros) (Writing by Graham Wood; editing by Tony Jimenez)