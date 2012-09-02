ATHENS Sep 2 Olympiakos brushed aside
Levadiakos 4-0 at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on Sunday to
continue their winning start to the Super League season and open
a four-point gap ahead of arch- rivals Panathinaikos.
Dimitris Siovas and striker Rafik Djebbour set the home side
on their way in the first half, before Giannis Maniatis and
another Djebbour strike sealed the points for Leonardo Jardim's
team who have won their opening two matches.
Siovas was first to the rebound after Jose Holebas's free
kick cannoned off the Levadiakos defensive wall, side-footing
home after just five minutes.
Algeria forward Djebbour then drove in a low diagonal shot
seven minutes before half-time, after the visiting goalkeeper
failed to deal with Paulo Machado's free-kick.
Greece midfielder Maniatis made it 3-0 three minutes after
the hour mark, and Djebbour slid home Olympiakos' fourth, and
his second, 15 minutes from full-time, after a nice lay-off from
winger Djamel Abdoun.
The win, combined with Panathinaikos' low-key 1-1 home draw
against PAS Giannina 24 hours earlier, saw Olympiakos put some
early daylight between themselves and the Greens.
Elsewhere, there was disappointment for cash-strapped AEK
Athens' revamped, youthful team after they went down to their
second narrow defeat in succession.
Vangelis Vlachos' side lost 1-0 away against Skoda Xanthi,
thanks to a 70th-minute goal from Marko Markovski, while
Panionios continued their 100 percent start to the season, with
Kostas Mendrinos' second-half strike ensuring a 1-0 victory at
Veria.
Atromitos, eliminated from the Europa League by Newcastle
United on Thursday, take on PAOK Thessaloniki on Monday in the
highlight of the Round Two fixtures.
