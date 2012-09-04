By Graham Wood
ATHENS, Sept 4 Olympiakos Piraeus have
strengthened their squad before the start of the Champions
League with the addition of Mali midfielder Drissa Diakite.
The 27-year-old midfielder has joined the Greek champions
from French side Nice for an undisclosed fee, signing a one-year
contract with the option to extend for a further season, the
club said.
Olympiakos were able to make the signing even though the
European transfer window officially closed on Aug. 31 as the
deadline for Greek clubs is Sept. 15.
"I am very happy to be in Greece and join Olympiakos which
is certainly a very big club," Diakite told the club website
(www.olympiacos.org).
"The opportunity to play in the Champions League certainly
played an important role since it is the dream for every
footballer to play in that competition and so I did not hesitate
to make the decision."
Diakite made more than 150 appearances for Nice after
joining the club in 2006.
The Mali international was immediately added to the
Olympiakos squad list sent to UEFA on Tuesday. The club face
Arsenal, Montpellier and Schalke in Group B of the Champions
League.
(Reporting by Graham Wood; Editing by Clare Fallon)