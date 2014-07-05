ATHENS, July 5 Former France defender Eric Abidal has joined Olympiakos Piraeus, the Greek champions announced on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Abidal, who helped Monaco to second place in Ligue 1 last season, has signed a two-year contract with Olympiakos after successfully completing a medical.

"Olympiakos announces the acquisition from Monaco of the player Eric Abidal," Olympiakos said in a statement.

Abidal, who has won 21 titles including two Champions League winners' medals during a glittering career, recovered from a liver transplant in 2012 to resume playing for Barcelona.

The Frenchman, who has also played for Lille and Olympique Lyon, is Olympiakos's highest-profile signing of the close season so far as they look to build a squad capable of retaining their domestic crown and making a sustained challenge in the Champions League. (Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Ed Osmond)