ATHENS, July 9 Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus continued their summer rebuilding by signing Swiss midfielder Pajtim Kasami on a three-year deal from English side Fulham, they announced on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old international, who did not make Switzerland's World Cup squad, signed for an undisclosed fee from the Londoners, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

"The fact that Olympiakos has ambitious goals and is one of Europe's big clubs playing in the Champions League was significant for me," said the attacking midfielder, who joined Fulham in 2011 from Palermo.

Kasami's arrival follows that of Eric Abidal, the former France defender who joined from Monaco four days ago. (Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Steve Tongue)