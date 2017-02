ATHENS, June 23 Marco Silva has resigned as coach of Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus, the club said on Thursday.

The 38-year-old Portuguese, who led Olympiakos to a record 43rd league title last season, cited personal reasons for his sudden and unexpected departure.

"Olympiakos announces to its fans that the coach, Marco Silva, has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons. His resignation was accepted," the club said in a brief media statement. (Reporting by Graham Wood; Editing by Toby Davis)