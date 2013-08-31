Aug 31 Congo midfielder Delvin Ndinga has joined Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus on a one-year loan from Monaco with an option to eventually make it a permanent move, the French Ligue 1 side said on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has played just eight minutes for Monaco this season and was pushed further down the pecking order on Friday when the club splashed out 20 million euros ($26.37 million) on French international Geoffrey Kondogbia from Sevilla.

Ndinga, who has won 20 caps for Congo, is the second midfielder to join Olympiakos from a Ligue 1 team in two days after the Champions League combatants signed Malian Sambou Yatabare from Bastia for a fee of 2.2 million euros.

