By Graham Wood
ATHENS, June 19 Former Greece and United States
coach Alketas Panagoulias has died at his home in Virginia at
the age of 78.
"“Greek football mourns the loss of Alketas Panagoulias who
was a pioneer," the Hellenic Football Federation said in a
statement on Tuesday.
"This brings great sadness to the football family in our
country."
Panagoulias led his nation to their first major championship
finals, at Euro 1980.
He began his career as a left back for Aris Salonika. After
his playing days ended he moved into coaching and became
assistant to Greece coach Billy Bingham in 1972.
Panagoulias took over the reins a year later and guided the
team to the European championship finals in Italy in 1980.
He won three league titles in two spells with Olympiakos
Piraeus in the 1980s and also coached United States from
1983-85.
Panagoulias then agreed to become Greece coach for a second
time and steered them to their first appearance at a World Cup
finals, in the U.S. in 1994.
Following his retirement he served as president of Aris in
2002.
