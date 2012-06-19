By Graham Wood
| ATHENS, June 19
ATHENS, June 19 Jesualdo Ferreira has signed a
two-and-a-half year contract to remain as coach of Panathinaikos
saying a "great love" for the Greek club was behind his decision
to stay.
The 66-year-old Portuguese joined the club on an 18-month
deal in Nov. 2010 and has guided them to successive second-place
finishes against a backdrop of financial problems.
"To stay at Panathinaikos is an act which demonstrates my
great love for the club and proves my willingness to help in
building a new project," Ferreira said in a club statement on
Tuesday.
"As everybody undoubtedly understands, particularly in these
difficult times that the club is experiencing, it is not money
that is important. I know the risks and difficulties that I am
undertaking but I want to stand by Panathinaikos."
Ferreira, however, will be unable to call on the services of
key forward Sebastian Leto for the start of the new season with
the Argentine ruled out for up to six months after he undergoes
knee surgery on Thursday.
Leto scored 15 goals in 17 league matches last season.
