ATHENS Mar 31 Panathinaikos coach Fabri's future is under a cloud after the Spaniard's stinging verbal attack on his players following a 1-0 home defeat to top-flight newcomers Platanias, according to local media reports on Sunday.

Saturday's loss left The Greens in sixth place, three points behind PAS Giannina, who occupy the final place for the playoffs which decide the European places at the end of the regular season.

The 57-year-old Spaniard, well known for his animated touchline antics and sharp comments, heavily criticised the players in his post-match press conference, saying some of them did not deserve the shirt.

"In this Panathinaikos squad there are players who do not have the blood or the balls to wear the shirt. We need to see who can keep wearing it ... some players went out on the pitch without understanding what exactly the team is playing for," he told reporters.

"I am very upset. Managers have to analyse the situation and see who deserves to stay in the team; to hit his hand on the table and make decisions. This is my opinion. I'm talking about all this now because I remained silent in the past. I tried to be polite as far as I did after the match with Mars. It's time to see things clearly."

Fabri's outburst has reportedly provoked anger among the players and the national sports press on Sunday ran stories claiming that the coach would be jettisoned and that academy coach Gianns Vorontas would take charge until the end of the season.

Panathinaikos have yet to make any official statements and could not be reached for comment by Reuters.

Fabri, whose full name is Fabriciano Gonzalez Penelas, replaced Argentinian Juan Roman Rocha on Jan. 8 but the club have struggled with indifferent form amid a background of financial problems.

To make matters worse, arch-rivals Olympiakos Piraeus have already wrapped up the title while the Greens have experienced their worst season on record.

Their previous low came in the 1980/81 season when the team collected 13 victories, while this season the Greens have only picked up nine wins with only three matches to play. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)