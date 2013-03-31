ATHENS, March 31 Panathinaikos parted company with coach Fabri on Sunday and announced academy coach Giannis Vonortas as his replacement in a caretaker role until the end of the season.

"Panathinaikos FC announces the termination of its cooperation with coach Fabriciano Gonzalez and his assistant Ferreira King by mutual agreement," the club said in a brief media statement published on their official website, www.pao.gr.

"The club would like to thank both men for their help at a very crucial time for the club and wishes them the best of luck in their careers. The new coach until the end of the season is Giannis Vonortas.

The 52-year-old Polish-born Vonortas, the Greens' fourth coach of the campaign following Jesualdo Ferreira, Juan Ramon Rocha and Fabri, was a former Panathinaikos player and had been coaching the academy side. He also worked as assistant to former first-team coach Rocha. (Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Ed Osmond)