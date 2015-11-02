ATHENS Nov 2 Panathinaikos have parted company with coach Giannis Anastasiou by mutual consent, the Greek Super League club announced on Monday.

The 42-year-old had been in charge since the start of the 2013/14 season but had come under pressure after elimination from both the Champions League and Europa League qualifiers this term and indifferent domestic form.

"Panathinaikos FC announces the termination of its cooperation with Giannis Anastasiou by mutual consent," said the second-placed club in a brief statement.

"After two-and-half years together an eventful journey has come full circle. During his time we celebrated winning the Greek Cup in 2014, and enjoyed great victories with special significance for the club and the fans."