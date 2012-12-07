ATHENS Dec 7 Panathinaikos president Giannis Alafouzos has criticised the appointment of a referee questioned in connection with the 2011 Greek match-fixing scandal for Sunday's Athens derby against Olympiakos Pireaus.

Referee Stavros Mantolos was among 90 people questioned in an investigation into match-fixing.

In a club statement Alafouzos, who has been critical of what he considers to be biased refereeing against Pananthinaikos this season, said the club was "battling inside and outside the stadiums against a toxic system that has infected Greek football".

"Everyone knows that Mr Mantalos was investigated in the match-fixing case and the placement of such officials on the referees' list came about due to flawed procedures which were also controlled by the judiciary and this fact alone makes us suspicious of everyone," he said.

"We ask for those responsible for the current state of Greek football to honour their legitimacy if they understand what that means."

Last week Panathinaikos vice-president Antonis Antoniadis accused Greek Super League referees of vilifying the club after some controversial refereeing decisions during a 2-1 defeat to Platanias.

Panathinaikos trail leaders Olympiakos Piraeus by 16 points in the league standings. (Reporting by Graham Wood; Editing by John Mehaffey)