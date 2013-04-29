ATHENS, April 29 PAOK Salonika have sacked coach Giorgos Donis, the Super League club said on Monday.

PAOK finished runners-up in the regular season ahead of the playoffs but were knocked out of the Greek Cup by Asteras Tripolis on Saturday, missing out on a final date with Olympiakos Piraeus.

"PAOK announces that it has decided to terminate the contract with coach Giorgos Donis for perfectly good reasons which are his own fault," PAOK said in a statement on their website.

"With regard to the events of recent days and the painful elimination from the Greek Cup, we feel the need to apologise to all our fans who travelled to Tripoli, and also for those who dreamed about our participation in the final.

"The team did not do itself justice and gave our fans the right to question its quality and characterHowever, there is still a formidable task ahead of ensuring through the playoffs that we qualify for the Champions League and we are confident that players have the quality to reach it."

Technical director Giorgos Georgiadis will replace Donis until the end of the season.

Donis, 43, was appointed in May 2012 and guided the club to second place in the table behind champions Olympiakos in a relatively successful campaign.

However, Donis experienced a strained relationship with PAOK's hard-core fans and fell out with the club's major shareholder Ivan Savvidis, local media reported.

