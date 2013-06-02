ATHENS, June 2 PAOK Salonica clinched a place in the Champions League qualifying rounds after coming from behind to defeat PAS Giannina 2-1 in the final match of the Super League playoffs on Sunday.

Giorgos Georgiadis' team fell behind to Tomas De Vincenti's 31st-minute penalty for the hosts. But the Salonica club rallied after halftime and turned the match around thanks to strikes from Greece midfielder Kostas Katsouranis and Croatian defender Gordon Schildenfeld in the last 20 minutes.

The victory was a huge relief for PAOK, who had ended the regular season as runners-up and started the four-team mini-league competition with a four-point advantage.

PAOK will enter the Champions League at the third qualifying round stage and must negotiate the playoffs if they are to join champions Olympiakos Piraeus in the group stages.

Giannina, who ended the playoffs in last place, will enter the Europa League at the second qualifying round stage.

In Sunday's other match Atromitos and Asteras Tripolis played out a goalless draw, meaning they finished second and third respectively in the playoff table.

The reward for Atromitos is a place in the Europa League playoffs, while Tripolis will enter the same competition earlier in the third qualifying round (Reporting by Graham Wood; Editing by John Mehaffey)