ATHENS May 20 PAOK Salonika have appealed against a three-point deduction to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after crowd trouble eventually cost them a place in next season's Champions League, the Greek club said on Tuesday.

PAOK were sanctioned by the Hellenic Football Association (EPO), who also ordered them to play two matches behind closed doors and hit them with a 50,000-euro fine for crowd trouble at a Greek Cup semi-final on April 15.

That decision ultimately cost the club a place in the Champions League after Panathinaikos went on to claim first place in the end-of-season playoffs, finishing one point ahead of PAOK.

"After the 'scandalous" decision by the Greek FA that culminated with the points deduction in the playoffs and the lack of possibility of having the case heard by an independent body, PAOK FC will take its case to CAS to overturn both punishing decisions," PAOK said in a statement.

On Monday, PAOK appointed Angelos Anastasiadis as coach for next season, with club owner Ivan Savvidis saying they had found the "ideal solution".

Anastasiadis coached PAOK from 1997-99 and 2002-04.

Anastasiadis succeeded caretaker Giorgos Georgiadis, who had stepped in following the departure of Dutchman Huub Stevens midway through the 2013-14 season. (Reporting by Graham Wood; Editing by Julien Pretot)