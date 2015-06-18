UPDATE 1-Soccer-Spain ease to 4-1 victory over Israel to stay top of group
ATHENS, June 18 Former Juventus and Croatia player Igor Tudor has been appointed as the new coach of PAOK Salonika, the Greek Super League club announced on Thursday.
The 37-year-old, who began his playing career with Hajduk Split, has penned a three-year contract with PAOK, the club said in a statement.
Although his playing days with plagued with injury, Tudor made over 200 top-level appearances and won 55 caps for his country, playing in the 1998 and 2006 World Cups and the 2004 European Championship finals.
He won two Serie A titles and two Italian Super Cups at Juve.
As a coach, Tudor guided Hajduk Split to a Croatian Cup success in his first season in 2012-13.
He takes the reigns at a PAOK team that faded badly towards the end of last season after a promising start, with the Salonika club ending the season in third spot behind champions Olympiakos Piraeus and Panathinaikos. (Editing by Toby Davis)
March 24 Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
