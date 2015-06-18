ATHENS, June 18 Former Juventus and Croatia player Igor Tudor has been appointed as the new coach of PAOK Salonika, the Greek Super League club announced on Thursday.

The 37-year-old, who began his playing career with Hajduk Split, has penned a three-year contract with PAOK, the club said in a statement.

Although his playing days with plagued with injury, Tudor made over 200 top-level appearances and won 55 caps for his country, playing in the 1998 and 2006 World Cups and the 2004 European Championship finals.

He won two Serie A titles and two Italian Super Cups at Juve.

As a coach, Tudor guided Hajduk Split to a Croatian Cup success in his first season in 2012-13.

He takes the reigns at a PAOK team that faded badly towards the end of last season after a promising start, with the Salonika club ending the season in third spot behind champions Olympiakos Piraeus and Panathinaikos. (Editing by Toby Davis)