(clarifies Rapid punishment does not apply to second leg)
By Graham Wood
ATHENS Aug 28 PAOK Salonika and Rapid Vienna
were hit with suspended one-season bans by UEFA on Tuesday after
crowd violence before a Europa League playoff match.
PAOK won the first leg 2-1 last week after clashes between
rival fans during the warm-up. The return leg is on Thursday in
Vienna.
PAOK will have to play their next three European home
matches behind closed doors and have been fined 150,000 euros
($190,000). Rapid have been fined 75,000 euros and will have to
play their following European home game behind closed doors.
"This punishment does not apply to the UEFA Europa League
play-off second leg between Rapid and PAOK in Vienna on Thursday
30 August," said UEFA.
The bans are suspended for three years and allow the winner
of the playoff to continue in this season's Europa League.
But either of the teams will be suspended immediately should
any similar incidents occur within the three-year timeframe.
"The Greek and Austrian clubs have been disqualified for one
competition in progress and/or excluded from the next
competition for which they qualify in the next five years," said
UEFA.
"The bans for the two clubs are each suspended for
probationary periods of three years."
Dozens of PAOK fans spilled on to the pitch at the Toumba
Stadium after flares were thrown by Rapid fans. Rapid said their
fans were subjected to "almost unimaginable hatred" at the game.
Both clubs have the right to appeal and PAOK spokesman
Kiriakos Kiriakos said the club intended to do so.
PAOK were charged with "the improper conduct of supporters -
crowd disturbances, pitch invasion, setting off and throwing of
missiles and fireworks - and insufficient organisation".
Rapid were charged with "improper conduct of supporters -
crowd disturbances and setting off and throwing of fireworks and
missiles".
($1 = 0.7990 euros)
(Editing by Robert Woodward)