ATHENS Feb 4 PAOK Salonika coach Angelos Anastasiadis offered his resignation on Wednesday after his team suffered an embarrassing 3-1 defeat at struggling OFI Crete to slip eight points adrift of Greek Super League leaders Olympiakos Piraeus.

It is unclear if his offer will be accepted and PAOK president Iakovos Angelidis said no decision would be made "in the heat of the moment", meaning Anastasiadis could still be in charge for Sunday's crucial match against Olympiakos in Salonika.

"The responsibility is mine and I told the players what I saw out there was nothing to do with what we've worked on and that I will offer my resignation to the administration," said Anastasiadis.

"I'm the last person who wants to make this team suffer, the decision now lies with the administration. If they want me to go, I'll go, if they want me to stay until the end of the season I'll be here." (Reporting by Graham Wood; editing by Toby Davis)