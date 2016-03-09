(Adds details)

By Graham Wood

ATHENS, March 9 PAOK Salonika have sacked their Croatian coach Igor Tudor after he publicly criticised the team following inconsistent results, the Greek Super League club announced on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old has come under increased pressure over PAOK's poor performances, including a 2-1 league defeat at relegation-threatened Panthrakikos last weekend.

"PAOK Salonika FC announces the sacking of Igor Tudor, due to unsuccessful results and disparaging comments about the quality of the team," PAOK said in a brief statement.

The club added that youth team coach Vladan Ivic had been appointed interim coach until the end of the season.

PAOK are fourth in the standings with five matches left in the race to finish in the top five and at least qualify for the end-of-season playoffs for a place in Europe.

Until now, outspoken club owner Ivan Savvidis has backed Tudor to the hilt, even after he himself, Tudor, and the players were subjected to jeers, abuse and an attempted assault by angry fans outside the Toumba stadium on Feb. 14.

Groups of home supporters surrounded the VIP exit and mixed zone area after the final whistle, throwing rocks and missiles at players and officials trying to leave the stadium.

But, after Tudor said midfielder Dimitris Pelkas and striker Giannis Mystakidis were "not (Olympiakos Piraeus duo) Kostas Fortounis and Brown Ideye", in the wake of Sunday's loss, the club took exception and showed him the door.

Despite a close-season spending spree that saw the arrival of 35-year-old Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov, PAOK have struggled for consistency in a campaign of turmoil.

PAOK have a five-point advantage over sixth-placed Asteras Tripolis in the playoff race but are likely to have points deducted as part of an anticipated heavy punishment after a violent pitch invasion in a Greek Cup match against Olympiakos last week forced their home semi-final clash to be abandoned.

To make matters worse, the state opted to cancel the rest of the Greek Cup competition in an unprecedented move.

PAOK are Greece's largest club outside of Athens but their fans have been starved of success in recent years, with the last of their two league titles coming in 1985. (Editing by Ken Ferris)