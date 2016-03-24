ATHENS, March 24 PAOK Salonika were deducted five points and ordered to play five matches behind closed doors on Thursday as part of a heavy punishment for crowd violence that dents their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

The Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) announced the punishment, which also includes a heavy fine of 112,000 euros ($125,193), in a statement on its website.

The sanction was a result of crowd trouble, which caused PAOK's cup semi-final, first leg match against Olympiakos Piraeus in early March to be abandoned as well as other incidents in previous matches this season against AEL Kallonis and Panionios.

Violence erupted during the game against Olympiakos after a penalty was denied to PAOK.

PAOK's players and supporters were incensed by the decision, prompting an explosion of violence as large groups of fans rushed onto the pitch, hurling flares and missiles before being dispersed by riot police.

"As a result of the disruption and subsequent abandonment of the match between PAOK and Olympiakos, and in view of the extended violence and rioting which was caused by PAOK's supporters...EPO's disciplinary committee imposes a total points deduction of (5) points from this season's championship," the EPO said.

PAOK can appeal the punishment and the points will not be removed from the standings until any appeal is heard.

As things stand, PAOK are fourth with three matches remaining in the race to finish in the top five, which secures a spot in the end-of-season playoffs that will decide Greece's second Champions League spot and Europa League places.

If the five-point deduction is imposed, PAOK will drop to fifth, four points above sixth-place PAS Giannina.

PAOK have struggled for consistency despite a close-season spending spree and the arrival of 35-year-old former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov.

The club sacked their Croatian coach Igor Tudor on March 9 after he publicly criticised the team and installed youth team coach Vladan Ivic as interim boss until the end of the season.

PAOK are Greece's largest club outside of Athens, but their fans have been starved of success in recent years, with the second of their two league titles coming in 1985. ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Editing by Toby Davis)