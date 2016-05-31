ATHENS May 31 PAOK Salonika secured a place in the third qualifying round of the Champions League next season thanks to a 1-1 home draw with Panathinaikos in the Greek Super League playoffs on Tuesday.

PAOK, who finished top of the playoff mini-league, took the lead in the 17th minute through winger Garry Rodrigues before Robin Lod levelled for Panathinaikos nine minutes later.

Panathinaikos must settle for a place in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

In Tuesday's other game, Panionios beat AEK Athens 1-0 with a first-half goal from forward Giorgos Masouras.

AEK will go into the third qualifying round of the Europa League while Panionios enter the competition one round earlier.

Olympiakos Piraeus also reached the Champions League qualifying stage after winning the domestic title. (Writing by Graham Wood; Editing by Tony Jimenez)