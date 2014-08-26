ATHENS Aug 26 Panathinaikos president Giannis Alafouzos has criticised the Hellenic Football Federation's (EPO) handling of refereeing in the Greek Super League, saying that "serious wrongdoings" are continuing to blight the country's top flight.

Alafouzos, who is also the owner of Greek media outlets Skai television and radio, as well as Kathimerini newspaper, told a news conference that the decision by the EPO to recruit Scotsman Hugh Dallas to oversee refereeing issues had not brought any substantial change.

"He (Dallas) has been brought in by the EPO under terms and conditions that we don't know," Alafouzos said on Tuesday.

"We saw the refereeing in (last weekend's) Panathinaikos match - and not only that match - was very bad. No substantial change has occurred and those who control the refereeing system and the penalties etc remain in their positions.

"People involved in criminal investigations cannot hold such positions, at least until they are proven innocent."

Alafouzos's comments followed a series of television reports by Skai covering a judicial probe into refereeing.

Eleven soccer officials from EPO and its Central Refereeing Committee (KED), as well as two Super League club chairmen and three top-flight referees, are scheduled to give testimony on Sept. 15 in an investigation headed by the Court of First Instance deputy prosecutor Aristidis Koreas.

He is investigating allegations that the draws to decide which match officials are appointed to referee games in Greece's Super League were fixed.

"Panathinaikos is interested in not being wronged," said Alafouzos, who is no stranger to verbal skirmishes with the EPO.

"Serious wrongdoings are being committed and are affecting the Greek league.

Former FIFA official Dallas was appointed as the head referee of the Super League by the EPO in July, tasked with overseeing the selection and assessment of referees as well as their appointments for matches.

The move came after continued pleas from various Greek clubs, including Panathinaikos, for a foreigner to take on the administrative role following several match-fixing scandals in recent seasons. (Editing by Ed Osmond)