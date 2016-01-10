Soccer-Calgiari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
Jan 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday Sunday, January 10 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Levadiakos 1 Panaitolikos Agrinion 2 Asteras Tripolis 1 Panionios 1 Iraklis 0 PAOK Salonika 3 PAS Giannina 1 Saturday, January 9 AEK Athens 2 Xanthi 1 Atromitos Athinon 0 Platanias 0 Veria 0 Panthrakikos 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 17 17 0 0 47 10 51 ------------------------- 2 AEK Athens 17 10 3 4 29 15 33 3 PAOK Salonika 16 8 5 3 27 19 29 4 Panathinaikos * 16 10 1 5 24 14 28 5 Panionios 17 8 2 7 21 18 26 ------------------------- 6 Asteras Tripolis 17 7 3 7 21 20 24 7 Levadiakos 16 6 4 6 15 19 22 8 PAS Giannina 17 6 3 8 21 27 21 9 Iraklis 17 5 6 6 16 19 21 10 Platanias 17 5 4 8 16 20 19 11 Veria 17 4 7 6 10 15 19 12 Panaitolikos Agrinion 17 5 4 8 20 30 19 13 Xanthi 16 3 8 5 14 16 17 ------------------------- 14 Atromitos Athinon 16 5 2 9 11 16 17 15 Panthrakikos 17 2 6 9 12 29 12 16 Kalloni 16 1 4 11 11 28 7 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-5: Champions League Play-off 14-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, January 11 Kalloni v Panathinaikos (1730)
MILAN, April 10 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that defending is just as much as an art form as attacking and advises anyone who wants to watch a show to go to the circus.